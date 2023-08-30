Train derails off bridge in North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Authorities are responding to a train derailment that has caused several cars to end up on their sides.

The derailment was reported just before 4 p.m. Wednesday and happened on a train bridge in North Sioux City. Photos from the scene show the train derailed off a bridge near Military Road and Main Street. People at the scene tell KTIV they see multiple tankers and grain cars on their side.

Traffic is being disrupted in the area as authorities investigate the accident.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

