Wellness Wednesday: 605 Ninja

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 605 Ninja has athletes in Sioux Falls reaching for new heights.

“605 Ninja is an indoor obstacle training academy. We offer birthday parties and open gym — that’s like the fun side of things, where you can just come in and play — and then our primary focus is our classes or our youth development program,” said owner Jason Steinberg. “It’s when the kids get to come to their class every single week and get to train and swing and play on new obstacles, and at the same time, build strength, build confidence, and a really cool place to get to meet a lot of friends and build relationships and stuff like that.”

The ninjas see changes within both their mental and physical selves.

“I’ve gotten a lot stronger. I feel like when I started, a lot was like 10, but I just feel like it’s given me like a lot more muscle and confidence as I’ve done it,” said Rylee Punt.

Ninja obstacle courses aren’t all that they offer. They also train on aerial silks. Athlete Katie Humpal says this training has helped her confidence more than anything.

“I’ve become a lot more confident in myself because like before, whenever I used to do like a scary drop, I used to be really scared, and I just wouldn’t do it. But now the aerial coach has helped me so much. Now I can just do a drop like it’s nothing,” Humpal said.

Those in charge love watching the athletes enjoy themselves.

“It makes me feel great, especially when they’re leaving here. One of the biggest things we talked about is sweating, smiling, laughing and learning. And that’s what we talked to all of our coaches about. If kids are sweating, and now smiling and they’re laughing and they’re continuing to learn, then watching them walk out of the door is one of the most satisfying things that we get to see as owners and coaches of the gym.”

Whether it’s to overcome obstacles or beat that wall, 605 Ninja is the way to go.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.