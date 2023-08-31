Application needed to apply for free or reduced-price meals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Families who may qualify for free or reduced-price meals in the 2023-24 school year need to submit a free and reduced-price meal application.

Schools will take applications and use family income to qualify students for the program.

Options are available through the National School Lunch, School Breakfast, Special Milk, and Child and Adult Care Food Programs.

These programs help to ensure that children from families whose income meets specific guidelines can be served at participating schools and agencies. Find a list of participating locations at https://doe.sd.gov/cans/ under the “Documents” drop-down.

Families may apply for free milk or free and reduced-price meals for their children for school year 2023-24, according to guidelines effective July 1, 2023.

According to the DOE, depending on a family’s circumstances, there are different ways to get access to the programs.

To learn more about the programs, families should contact the administrative office of their local school.

Information is provided by KXLG Radio.

