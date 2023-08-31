Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

August 30th Plays of the Week

Top plays from Auto Racing, Soccer, Volleyball and Football
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Some last-lap dramatics at I-90 Speedway, as Cory Yeigh makes the pass on the final curve to win by 0.2 seconds in the Late Model Street Stocks, his 40th career win at the track.

South Dakota State’s Maya Hansen continues her historic career for the Jackrabbits, and adds to her goal total with one late against Iowa State to secure the win.

Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Mya Hejl can do everything on the court, not only getting up for a block but throwing down the big spike for a kill against Sioux Falls Lincoln.

There’s a strong signal between Dakota Wesleyan’s Austin Lee and Cole Holden, as the pair connect for a 72-yard touchdown against Dakota State.

And our top spot this week goes O’Gorman’s Ryland Satter, breaking away from his defender and reaching out to grab the game winning touchdown in the 45th Dakota Bowl.

And those are your plays of the week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Harrisburg man arrested for vehicle thefts; arson under investigation
Leaders discuss Delbridge Museum of Natural History closing
South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Correctional officers report new assault at South Dakota State Penitentiary
One killed in car versus semi crash near Wagner

Latest News

Clanin helps Birds have grand night as they clinch playoff spot
Clanin and Birds have grand night as they clinch playoff spot at Birdcage
Rogers and Jacks anxious to take the field Thursday as defending FCS champions
Jacks anxious to get season started in defense of FCS national championship
Coyotes have tough opponent to open the season at Missouri Thursday
USD Football team opens up Thursday against tough opponent at Missouri
Northern's Mike Schmidt will find out a lot about his Wolves in first 2 weeks
Northern’s Mike Schmidt will find out a lot about his Wolves in the first two weeks