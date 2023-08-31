August 30th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Some last-lap dramatics at I-90 Speedway, as Cory Yeigh makes the pass on the final curve to win by 0.2 seconds in the Late Model Street Stocks, his 40th career win at the track.

South Dakota State’s Maya Hansen continues her historic career for the Jackrabbits, and adds to her goal total with one late against Iowa State to secure the win.

Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Mya Hejl can do everything on the court, not only getting up for a block but throwing down the big spike for a kill against Sioux Falls Lincoln.

There’s a strong signal between Dakota Wesleyan’s Austin Lee and Cole Holden, as the pair connect for a 72-yard touchdown against Dakota State.

And our top spot this week goes O’Gorman’s Ryland Satter, breaking away from his defender and reaching out to grab the game winning touchdown in the 45th Dakota Bowl.

And those are your plays of the week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.