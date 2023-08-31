Avera Medical Minute
Cedar Rapids police identify remains after body found in Cedar River

Cedar Rapids police are identifying a man found dead in the Cedar River.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have identified the body recovered from the Cedar River on Aug. 20.

Police identified the person as 53-year-old Kevin Finch, whose last known address was in Ankeny.

The recovery by the Cedar Rapids Fire Department happened after a boater reported seeing the body between the I Avenue NW and Ellis Harbor boat ramps.

Officials said an autopsy revealed Finch died of natural causes. Foul play is not suspected.

