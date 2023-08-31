Cedar Rapids police identify remains after body found in Cedar River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have identified the body recovered from the Cedar River on Aug. 20.

Police identified the person as 53-year-old Kevin Finch, whose last known address was in Ankeny.

The recovery by the Cedar Rapids Fire Department happened after a boater reported seeing the body between the I Avenue NW and Ellis Harbor boat ramps.

Officials said an autopsy revealed Finch died of natural causes. Foul play is not suspected.

