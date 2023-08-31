Avera Medical Minute
Clanin and Birds have grand night as they clinch playoff spot at Birdcage

Sioux Falls makes post season after slow start to season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries are headed back to the American Association Playoffs after a 7-4 victory over Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Trevor Achenbach drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the first inning before Hunter Clanin drove in four runs with a grand slam.

Winnipeg answered with a solo homerun in the top of the second before Aaron Whitefield scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom half. The Goldeyes recorded the next three runs but left two runners in scoring position twice as Charlie Hasty earned his league-leading 21st save.

Clanin finished with three hits and Mitchell Walters picked up his eighth win as the Birds lone to 49-47 overall. The Birds will finish the regular season with a four-game series in Cleburne beginning Friday.

Manager Mike Meyer was excited about his team’s progress after the slow start to the year. Canaries Manager Mike Meyer says, " This has been a few years in the making. With the new ownership groups pumping in some resources for us, it’s been a lot easier for me to recruit. We’ve had some really good players here, we just didn’t have enough of them. But it’s been a slow build, one brick at a time. We knew coming in to this year, if we could get some pitching, our lineup was going to be deadly.”

Game recap courtesy SF Canaries

