Correctional officers worried about changes to weapon policies at State Pen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Changes in the weapons used at the South Dakota State Penitentiary are causing concern among some correctional officers who are questioning the decision and asking for additional training.

While many correctional officers are asking for change, there’s one change raising questions.

“When you start yanking things away and start putting COs’ lives in danger, I have a problem with that,” said one correctional officer who asked not to be identified out of fear of losing their job.

Recently, the guards in the tower had the ARs taken away and were handed shotguns. Some correctional officers say they may reconsider taking a shot due to the spread of the pattern of hitting an uninvolved inmate or fellow officer.

We checked with a shooting instructor to learn more about the change in weaponry. Andy Erickson is the owner of Sioux Falls Shooting.

“I teach the South Dakota enhance permit class. They are able to execute the skills they would need to actually defend themselves,” Erickson explained.

We asked him to show us the difference between an AR and a shotgun with buckshot. The average range in the prison yard is up to 100 yards across.

“So this first target is that about 30 yards. The back target is going to be about 75 from where I’m standing right now. Easy to shoot a rifle at 25-30 yards, relatively speaking, to shoot a rifle at that distance. The farther the target gets away the the smaller the margin of error becomes,” Erickson explained.

The AR is fairly accurate at 75 yards, but the shotgun has a different level of accuracy.

“We have 16 out of 18 pellets on the [30 yard] target,” Erickson said. “Okay, it’s 75 yards. As I was shooting you probably picked it up on the camera. The dirt was flying in an area about this big on the back berm there. Only two hit the target.”

We asked him which weapon he would prefer if someone was going to shoot to protect him from being attacked.

“Well, I’ll add it depends on who’s shooting it but I would say the rifle for sure. You’re only as good as your best level of training. And I have a lot of friends in law enforcement, and they don’t get the level of training that they would like a lot of them will do it on their own.” Erickson said.

The correctional officer we talked to agreed.

“There’s people who want training, are begging for training, but then it never gets put on the list,” the anonymous officer said.

Travis Daws, who worked at the penitentiary in Sioux Falls for two years, now works on death row in Kansas. He said in Kansas they have many weapons to choose from. We asked him about rifles versus shotguns. He’s also concerned about new correctional officers and training.

“A lot of them have never been around firearms before. The last thing I want to do is something with me on the ground, and they have to shoot to protect me, and they’re using a damn shotgun,” Daws said.

In 2016, Nevada prisons ended the use of birdshots behind bars following a death and several injuries of inmates.

We asked the South Dakota Department of Corrections about the issue of weaponry and training, we are awaiting their response.

