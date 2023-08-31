Getting Hotter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see the wildfire smoke linger a little bit in eastern parts of the region today. Thanks to a strong south wind, that smoke will continue to clear out of here. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s for most of us. Wind gusts between 30 and 45 mph will be possible, especially along and east of the James River.

By the end of the week, highs will be in the 90s as the sunshine continues along with the lack of rain chances. Over the weekend, highs will be in the low to mid 90s for most of us and we should stay dry. In fact, Labor Day is not only looking sunny and dry, but toasty with highs in the 90s for most of us. There will be a slight chance for some light rain in western South Dakota by Labor Day evening.

The rest of next week is looking pretty hot and dry. Highs will be in the mid 90s for most of us. We could definitely see some upper 90s out west. It looks like the dry weather will stick around, too.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.