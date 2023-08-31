Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Henry teacher sentenced to prison for sexual contact with minor

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified that Dr. Scott Nelson, of Cleveland, Miss., didn’t tell them he was referring them to hospice care or explain what it was.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former Henry School District teacher was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to sexual contact with a minor.

According to KXLG News, Shanna Ries was given a two-year sentence in the state penitentiary with one year suspended after entering a plea agreement on July 26, pleading guilty to the charge of Sexual Contact with a Child under 18 by a Person of Authority, a class six felony.

According to court documents, the incident occurred in February 2023 and happened once; today, the Prosecution argued it happened multiple times as a pre-sentencing investigation was ordered before sentencing.

Judge Carmen Means presided over the case and talked about her mother being a teacher. She understands the amount of time spent with the children and the emotional connection, which makes it more concerning as Ries is in a position of authority and takes advantage of the child.

Judge Means said she does take into account Ries self-reported the crime.

Ries was immediately taken into custody by Codington County Deputies.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in car versus semi crash near Wagner
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Milk has been a staple for Stensland Family Farms for almost seven years.
Stensland Family Farms to discontinue bottling milk
A FedEx driver in Virginia had a package stolen after a man ripped it right from her hands.
‘It’s getting out of control’: FedEx package stolen right out of driver’s hands
West Sioux Hardware in Sioux Falls was ahead of its time as a one-stop shop that housed an...
Family desires Brockhouse collection to stay local

Latest News

Preview of the September issue of 605 Magazine
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour, Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour concert film
Jewell Baggett stands beside a Christmas decoration she recovered from the wreckage of her...
Tropical Storm Idalia descends on North Carolina after pounding 3 other states
August 30th Plays of the Week
August 30th Plays of the Week