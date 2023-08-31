Henry teacher sentenced to prison for sexual contact with minor

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former Henry School District teacher was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to sexual contact with a minor.

According to KXLG News, Shanna Ries was given a two-year sentence in the state penitentiary with one year suspended after entering a plea agreement on July 26, pleading guilty to the charge of Sexual Contact with a Child under 18 by a Person of Authority, a class six felony.

According to court documents, the incident occurred in February 2023 and happened once; today, the Prosecution argued it happened multiple times as a pre-sentencing investigation was ordered before sentencing.

Judge Carmen Means presided over the case and talked about her mother being a teacher. She understands the amount of time spent with the children and the emotional connection, which makes it more concerning as Ries is in a position of authority and takes advantage of the child.

Judge Means said she does take into account Ries self-reported the crime.

Ries was immediately taken into custody by Codington County Deputies.

