Jacks anxious to get season started in defense of FCS national championship

SDSU opens season at home Thursday against Western Oregon
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The defending national champion SDSU Jackrabbits open their season Thursday night with Western Oregon in Brookings.

They might have a new head coach, but he’s around the program forever as a players and coach and can’t wait to get the regular season going. His players feel the same way.

Jimmy Rogers, SDSU Head Coach says, “I think these non-conference games are really huge in the growth of a football team. Learning from our mistakes. So I’m really excited for our home opener here on Thursday, August 31st. .”

Mark Gronowski., SDSU QB says, “You can’t ever look too far ahead. You to focus on that week right in front of you and if you don’t win that first game you’re never going to get there so you have to keep going one step at a time.”

The Jackrabbits will take the field Thursday night as defending national champs for the first time ever.

We’ll be in Brookings with stories and interviews starting at 4:00 right up until kickoff.

