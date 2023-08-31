Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Multiple at-home test kits recalled because company lacked permission to distribute them

The company said it distributed the tests without getting proper pre-market clearance from the...
The company said it distributed the tests without getting proper pre-market clearance from the Food and Drug Administration.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Universal Meditech Inc. is recalling several at-home tests, including pregnancy tests, due to potentially inaccurate results.

They include PrestiBio Breast Milk Alcohol Test Strips, PrestiBio Ketone Test Strips and HealthyWiser KetoFast Ketone Test Strips.

The company said it distributed them without getting proper premarket clearance from the Food and Drug Administration.

It said the tests involved in the recall were manufactured between March 2021 and November of last year.

Meditech also is recalling other tests because it’s going out of business.

The full list of recall items is on the FDA website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in car versus semi crash near Wagner
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
A FedEx driver in Virginia had a package stolen after a man ripped it right from her hands.
‘It’s getting out of control’: FedEx package stolen right out of driver’s hands
Milk has been a staple for Stensland Family Farms for almost seven years.
Stensland Family Farms to discontinue bottling milk
West Sioux Hardware in Sioux Falls was ahead of its time as a one-stop shop that housed an...
Family desires Brockhouse collection to stay local

Latest News

Application needed to apply for free or reduced-price meals
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from...
Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case and seeks to sever his case from others
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said a new record was made after a 21-pound mahi...
21-pound mahi mahi caught off West Coast, breaking state record
According to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, officers were...
Teacher robbed at knifepoint at school, locked in gym closet, police say