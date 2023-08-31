National title has boosted business at SDSU, all over Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) — The South Dakota State football team kicks off its 2023 season tomorrow night in Brookings.

The home opener is always a big event, but this is the first time SDSU has held one as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation to start the season.

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium will be rocking with over 15,000 people — nearly a full house — not just to watch a football game, but to celebrate the school’s first-ever football national championship. So, what has being on top meant for the school’s bottom line?

”We’re up almost 25 percent in season ticket sales,” SDSU athletics director Justin Sell said. “We went on sale August 1st for single-game seats. It was the biggest number we’ve ever done by five times in our history.”

The athletic department’s spring auction and the booster club’s annual fund both broke records by a half-million dollars.

”I’ve been here 15 years, and I’ve never seen the energy or excitement or the hope for what’s coming as high as it is,” Sell said. “You get kids on campus. You see them. They’re all wearing Jackrabbit gear.”

Sales at the three Jackrabbit Central university apparel stores have more than doubled since SDSU captured the crown on January 8th

”The fans are just so excited to finally have that national championship, and to be able to come into the store and buy it,” Jackrabbit Central director Amber Healy said.

Just how much has the Jackrabbit’s sky-high success translated from here, on-campus... out here, in downtown Brookings and the Brookings community. Well, it’s a little too early to tell. The games haven’t started, but Brookings Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Laura Schoen Carbonneau said a couple of hotels told her, their waiting lists are a bit little bit longer on gameday weekends this year than in the past.

“When the university and the football team are doing well, there’s a ripple effect throughout the whole community,” Schoen Carbonneau said. “Brookings is doing really well.”

Owner Todd Fergen has been at Nick Hamburger Shop for 20 years. He said his business doubles on football gameday Saturdays compared to most Saturdays. And compared to past years, when it comes to football chatter in the joint —

”There’s a big difference,” Fergen said. “There’s a lot more following nowadays. Everybody comes in and asks, ‘Are the Jackrabbits ready?’ Everybody’s really kind of jacked up about the whole thing.”

SDSU kicks off with Western Oregon at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Legendary coach John Stiegelmeier, who retired just days after the Jacks hoisted the trophy, will be honored at the game.

