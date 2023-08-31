Avera Medical Minute
Northern’s Mike Schmidt will find out a lot about his Wolves in the first two weeks

Wolves open season against Bemidji and Duluth
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Northern Wolves were really close to having a great season under Mike Schmidt last year. But a couple of late losses prevented that. And ironically they open this year against those same 2 teams in Bemidji State and Minnesota-Duluth.

So coach will know much more about his team is made of right away this season.

Northern Football Coach Mike Schmidt says, “Well we’re going to see if we’ve got the toughness and the mindset and the toughness to compete with two programs like Bemidji and Duluth. Bemidji is a top 10 team in the country in some polls coming into the season. So you’re really going to find out what are you made of, what kind of mindset do you have.”

And I’m sure that loss at Bemidji at the end of last year is still very fresh in the minds of all the Wolves who were a part of that game. Thursday is a really busy night in the NSIC for college football.

