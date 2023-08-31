SDSU campus buzzing with football around the corner

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, several college teams in the Dakota News Now viewing area kick off their season, including the FCS National Champions South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Not only is the team itself ready to get the new year underway, SDSU students are also pretty pumped for a new year.

Some upperclassmen are ready to get back to watching Jackrabbit football, and some freshman are excited to watch their first college football game.

College Athletics is nothing without students on campus and the excitement they bring to home games, rallies, and more.

The student union building on the campus of SDSU is filled with students going to class, grabbing food, or getting some last books to start the new semester. But one thing was on everyone’s mind Thursday, the national champions SDSU Jackrabbits.

“If feels pretty good. We’re like top dogs right now, you know,” said one student.

“I actually got to go down to Frisco for the game. Just seeing all of the people that came out to support, it was insane,” said another student.

It’s a win the student body is carrying with them.

“I mean, I feel proud, it’s my school. I get to tell people, and my family at home that, ‘Yep, we’re national champions.’ And it’s just cool,” said a student.

“And we just got our number put up on our stadium for the national championship, which is pretty sweet,” another student said.

For some freshmen on campus, it’s their first college football game but they know all about the Jacks.

“Whatever we can do to support and cheer them on. It always helps,” said one freshman.

“I’m excited, it’s my first football game in quite a bit,” said another freshman.

And just maybe, a repeat isn’t that far out of reach.

“I think there’s always an expectation for greatness, and I don’t think that’s a challenge they can’t overcome,” said a student.

