SDSU President talks excitement around new football season

By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State football team made history in Frisco, Texas earlier this year when they captured their first FCS title in school history.

The team’s journey as defending champs begins tonight and fans can’t wait to get the regular season going.

School leadership appears to feel the same way. SDSU President Barry Dunn spoke with Dakota News Now about the excitement around campus.

