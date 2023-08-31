South Dakota State Fair runs through Monday

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair kicked off Thursday morning, and the excitement had fair-goers and volunteers up before the sun.

“We have six pages of free entertainment, delicious food, great shopping opportunities, livestock shows, grants and entertainment. You package that all together as one, and that’s when you get the signature South Dakota State Fair experience.”

The kick-off day is jam-packed with events and activities for everyone.

“We have the ribbon cutting of the decks, which is a very special time for us. As we celebrate the opening of this building, we have the open-class beef shows to kick off their week, and this week, it’ll be home to the 4H and FFA beef show throughout the week. This evening, we have the First Dakota Football at the Fair, where we will be streaming the SDSU football game, so that’s always a fun time. Today is Value Added Ag Day, and we also recognize veterans as veterans receive free admission.”

And for those involved, the South Dakota State Fair means something...

“The State Fair is a great time to reconnect with old friends. We’re so busy during the school year and traveling to different shows and all caught up in our own lives, so it’s really a time to almost settle down and just take a breather from all that and reconnect with old friends. It’s a very memorable part of the year.”

The iconic South Dakota State Fair is your one-stop shop for a memorable, truly South Dakotan experience.

For more information about the fair, visit sdstatefair.com/.

