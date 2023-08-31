Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota State Fair runs through Monday

By Elle Dickau
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair kicked off Thursday morning, and the excitement had fair-goers and volunteers up before the sun.

“We have six pages of free entertainment, delicious food, great shopping opportunities, livestock shows, grants and entertainment. You package that all together as one, and that’s when you get the signature South Dakota State Fair experience.”

The kick-off day is jam-packed with events and activities for everyone.

“We have the ribbon cutting of the decks, which is a very special time for us. As we celebrate the opening of this building, we have the open-class beef shows to kick off their week, and this week, it’ll be home to the 4H and FFA beef show throughout the week. This evening, we have the First Dakota Football at the Fair, where we will be streaming the SDSU football game, so that’s always a fun time. Today is Value Added Ag Day, and we also recognize veterans as veterans receive free admission.”

And for those involved, the South Dakota State Fair means something...

“The State Fair is a great time to reconnect with old friends. We’re so busy during the school year and traveling to different shows and all caught up in our own lives, so it’s really a time to almost settle down and just take a breather from all that and reconnect with old friends. It’s a very memorable part of the year.”

The iconic South Dakota State Fair is your one-stop shop for a memorable, truly South Dakotan experience.

For more information about the fair, visit sdstatefair.com/.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in car versus semi crash near Wagner
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
A FedEx driver in Virginia had a package stolen after a man ripped it right from her hands.
‘It’s getting out of control’: FedEx package stolen right out of driver’s hands
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Tzadik property tenants hold meeting to find solutions
Tzadik property tenants hold meeting to find solutions

Latest News

Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
South Dakota State Fair runs through Monday
South Dakota State Fair runs through Monday
The YMCA in downtown Sioux Falls held a wall-breaking ceremony for a new community kitchen on...
YMCA holds ‘wall breaking’ for new community kitchen
YMCA holds ‘wall breaking’ for new community kitchen
YMCA holds ‘wall breaking’ for new community kitchen