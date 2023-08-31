State Representative plans to introduce free school lunch legislation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota data shows that 1 out of every 9 children in the state is battling food insecurity. Representative Kadyn Wittman announced via an X post that she plans to bring a free school lunch bill forward this upcoming session.

“It is so frustrating to me that we have not been able to find a solution to make sure that no child goes to bed hungry,” Wittman said.

In a reply to an Argus Leader post that cited feeding South Dakota hunger statistics Wittman said quote:

Maybe someone will bring a free school lunch bill to the SD Legislature in 2024 to help combat childhood food insecurity across our state? It’s me. I’m someone.

“The only thing that I was thinking about when I tweeted that was I cannot stand the fact that there are hungry kids in my community and my state,” Wittman said.

In March, Minnesota became one of nine states to offer universal free school meals. Wittman believes South Dakota can follow suit.

“I think it offers us a roadmap for the fact that this is possible, and how we can work with stakeholders, and community members and parents and teachers and make sure that we find legislation that benefits everybody,” Wittman said.

Wittman adds that the fight will come down to garnering enough support from her fellow representatives.

“Because we have a super minority of my Republican colleagues in both chambers of our legislature and the governor’s seat. It can be difficult for a Democrat like myself to move legislation like this forward even though I don’t feel like this is partisan legislation,” Wittman explained.

A similar bill was brought forward last year and was killed in the education committee on the 41st day, the discussion this time around will likely be focused on funding.

“A free school lunch bill for all K-12 kids came in at just above $33 million, and I know that sounds like a really hefty price tag, but take into account the fact that we had a tax cut pass that was $120 million a year in tax cuts,” said Wittman, “I don’t think there’s a cost too great to invest in south dakota’s kids in this way.”

Wittman is eager to bring this bill forward once again and says she plans to do so early on in the session. She also encourages more people to get involved in this conversation.

