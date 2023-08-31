Sunny’s Pizzeria to host ‘Phil Schreck Mural Celebration’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sunny’s Pizzeria in central Sioux Falls is set to celebrate the addition of Dakota News Now meteorologist Phil Schreck to the restaurant’s “Sioux Falls Wall of Notability” mural next week.

Artist Wyatt Dickson has finished adding Phil Schreck to the mural, and Sunny’s is holding an event to celebrate on Friday, Sept. 8, at 6:30 P.M.

“It’s crazy to think that Phil Schreck was the weatherman when I was growing up, and he’s been a fixture on local news for pretty much my whole life. He’s a local legend!” said Sunny’s Pizzeria owner Jon Oppold. “Wyatt Dickson won our mural contest due to the local appeal of his concept and the opportunity to have fun with it and add to it every year. We can’t wait to host Phil and his family next Friday! It will be a fun night for sure.”

Schreck is the Chief Meteorologist for Dakota News Now, where he’s worked as on-screen talent since 1988. He is a two-time Regional Emmy Award winner and he has won several other numerous awards for his weathercasts over the years. Schreck is the 22nd notable figure to adorn the exterior wall that faces 26th Street at Sunny’s Pizzeria. Other notable media members on the mural include Mary Hart, Pat O’Brien and Captain 11.

Sunny’s says the event will include door prizes, specials on food and drinks, and a dedication ceremony with local artist Wyatt Dickson.

Sunny’s Pizzeria is located at 1801 S. Walts Ave., across from the University of Sioux Falls.

