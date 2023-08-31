Tzadik property tenants hold meeting to find solutions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When we last heard from tenants living on properties owned by Tzadik Management, complaints were mounting up. And on Wednesday, some of those tenants gathered to discuss potential actions to improve their living situations.

The meeting was held at Rotary Park in Sioux Falls with tenants from multiple Tzadik properties. The focal point of their discussions was peaceful legal changes. They hope to address property neglect, utility gouging and more.

The Florida-based management company has not made any changes since we last spoke with residents. Some say that things may have actually gotten worse.

“They’re going to retaliate against anybody and everybody, you know,” said Mike Dewitt, whose girlfriend lives in a Tzadik property. “There’s people who won’t speak up. There’s people who won’t go on camera because they know that as soon as they find out, you know, the property manager sees them on camera, they’re going to go, ‘Ope, time to just start doing evictions.’”

Dewitt lives in Beresford, but his girlfriend lives in a Tzadik apartment complex. He said that when his girlfriend gets off work late at night, he drives up to Sioux Falls to walk her back into the building.

Many residents spoke about violence, drugs, broken windows, litter, feces, squatters, break-ins, and new charges not originally in their lease.

Tenants say that maintenance requests get closed by Tzadik soon after they’re put in, but the issue is not resolved. they resort to finding help to fix issues on their own. They say that the city doesn’t follow up to see if the issues are resolved.

“Why is nobody taking care of this? asked Dewitt. “Why is the city zoning and commission, health inspectors and all that, code enforcement, why aren’t they getting in there? Somebody’s got to come in and look at this stuff. They’re not looking at it, but when it’s three months old, somebody’s going to get in trouble.”

Tenants have already been retaliated against. Some have been evicted. Felicity Cronin isn’t afraid of retaliation because she continues to document her experience.

“It’s very frustrating because I’m only twenty years old,” Cronin said. “I don’t have a college degree yet, so for them to charge me an absurd amount of money when I don’t have a lot of money coming in, it’s very frustrating.”

She and Dewitt helped to initiate the meeting at Rotary Park to help residents learn what options they have to get out of their lease, but some can’t leave. So together they continue to fight for someone to take action.

One tenant told Dakota News Now that Mayor TenHaken was invited to Wednesday’s meeting, but the mayor’s office said they were not made aware of the meeting.

“I ask questions to them and I get no response. No emails, no texts, no calls, nothing,” Cronin explained. “I hope that we have a good turnout tonight because we need to come up with ideas of how can we better our living conditions.”

Tenants are hoping to also engage with city and state officials to ask for their help. Dewitt said that he hopes tenants continue to issue complaints and follow up on those complaints.

