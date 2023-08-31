USD Football team opens up Thursday against tough opponent at Missouri

VERMILLION S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bob Nielson’s Coyotes are getting ready for a very tough game to start the season. They play at Missouri on Thursday night.

USD will have Aiden Bouman at the controls which will be a good thing. They are looking forward to getting the season going in a challenging environment.

Bob Nielson, USD Football Coach says, “It will be a tremendous challenge for our football team to play against the kind of talent and experience that they have. On the road and one that we’re going to have to be ready for.”

Aiden Bouman, USD Quarterback says, “I mean the only way you ever get better is through adversity. Nothing should be easy and should never be given to you. I mean this team is a prime example. We didn’t have a very good year last year, nothing was given to us. But we’re out here fighting and competing and we’re going to earn what we get this year.”

Bouman transferred in from Minnesota and it’s looking like a great move for both sides. His day, Todd, was a QB in the NFL for many seasons including with the Vikings.

