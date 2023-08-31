Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Water damage, poor roof condition to blame for deadly Davenport apartment collapse, lawsuit alleges

A lawsuit filed over the deadly building collapse in Davenport alleges what may have caused the...
A lawsuit filed over the deadly building collapse in Davenport alleges what may have caused the disaster.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - A lawsuit filed over the deadly building collapse in Davenport alleges what may have caused the disaster.

The collapse happened on May 28 at an apartment complex called The Davenport in downtown.

Three men, Branden Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, died in the collapse.

According to the Quad City Times, an amendment filed for the lawsuit says there was water damage from a poorly repaired roof.

And the placement of an HVAC unit on the roof led to the collapse.

The lawsuit accuses the building’s owner and the city of failing to repair and maintain the building.

It is one of at least six lawsuits filed over the collapse.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in car versus semi crash near Wagner
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
A FedEx driver in Virginia had a package stolen after a man ripped it right from her hands.
‘It’s getting out of control’: FedEx package stolen right out of driver’s hands
Milk has been a staple for Stensland Family Farms for almost seven years.
Stensland Family Farms to discontinue bottling milk
West Sioux Hardware in Sioux Falls was ahead of its time as a one-stop shop that housed an...
Family desires Brockhouse collection to stay local

Latest News

Dakota News Now meteorologist Phil Schreck is this year’s addition to the “Sioux Falls Wall of...
Sunny’s Pizzeria to host ‘Phil Schreck Mural Celebration’
President Joe Biden speaks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act during an event in...
Biden administration proposes rule that would require more firearms dealers to run background checks
Pick up trucks and debris lie strewn in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of...
Tropical Storm Idalia leaves shredded homes, roads blocked with powerlines in Florida and Georgia
Application needed to apply for free or reduced-price meals
A photo from KTIV's SkyLink 4 drone shows the train derailment in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
North Sioux City train derailment caused by railcar malfunction, according to preliminary investigation