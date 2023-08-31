Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Woman arrested after intruders kill man, take baby from home, police in Mississippi say

One of the suspect was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same...
One of the suspect was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same location, police said.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A 42-year-old man is dead after intruders kicked down the door of a home Wednesday night in Jackson, police said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Jayne Avenue and Willaman Street.

Jackson police said a 23-year-old woman, along with three men, all wearing masks, kicked down the back door, robbed the residents and killed a man before taking a 10-month-old baby at gunpoint.

Police told media sources that the man was shot to death.

Investigators said one of the suspects, 23-year-old Jazmyn Johnson, was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same location.

Johnson was charged with capital murder, armed robbery of an individual, burglary of an occupied dwelling and kidnapping.

More charges and additional arrests are expected for the other suspects.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in car versus semi crash near Wagner
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Milk has been a staple for Stensland Family Farms for almost seven years.
Stensland Family Farms to discontinue bottling milk
A FedEx driver in Virginia had a package stolen after a man ripped it right from her hands.
‘It’s getting out of control’: FedEx package stolen right out of driver’s hands
West Sioux Hardware in Sioux Falls was ahead of its time as a one-stop shop that housed an...
Family desires Brockhouse collection to stay local

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from...
Trump pleads not guilty and waives arraignment in Georgia election case
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Justice Clarence Thomas reports he took 3 trips on Republican donor’s plane last year
Commission moves to close loophole in armed school sentinel program
Jewell Baggett stands beside a Christmas decoration she recovered from the wreckage of her...
Tropical Storm Idalia swoops through Carolinas, leaves a trail of destruction in Florida and Georgia