YMCA holds ‘wall breaking’ for new community kitchen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The YMCA in downtown Sioux Falls held a wall-breaking ceremony for a new community kitchen on Thursday.

The nonprofit will begin construction next week.

Leaders say the space will be used by kids at the Downtown Community Youth Center, giving them much more room and resources.

“The Community Youth Center that is a few floors up from us has been doing cooking classes with participants in the past, but they have been using hot plates, and they can only do one or two pans, and I think that does a disservice to those kids who want to go into the culinary field,” said Kadyn Wittman, director of development for the Sioux Falls Family YMCA. “I can’t imagine how excited they will be when they have a whole kitchen to test their skills and learn new things with.”

The kitchen is expected to be up and running in December.

