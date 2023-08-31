Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

YMCA holds ‘wall breaking’ for new community kitchen

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The YMCA in downtown Sioux Falls held a wall-breaking ceremony for a new community kitchen on Thursday.

The nonprofit will begin construction next week.

Leaders say the space will be used by kids at the Downtown Community Youth Center, giving them much more room and resources.

“The Community Youth Center that is a few floors up from us has been doing cooking classes with participants in the past, but they have been using hot plates, and they can only do one or two pans, and I think that does a disservice to those kids who want to go into the culinary field,” said Kadyn Wittman, director of development for the Sioux Falls Family YMCA. “I can’t imagine how excited they will be when they have a whole kitchen to test their skills and learn new things with.”

The kitchen is expected to be up and running in December.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in car versus semi crash near Wagner
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
A FedEx driver in Virginia had a package stolen after a man ripped it right from her hands.
‘It’s getting out of control’: FedEx package stolen right out of driver’s hands
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Tzadik property tenants hold meeting to find solutions
Tzadik property tenants hold meeting to find solutions

Latest News

Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
The South Dakota State Fair kicked off Thursday morning, and the excitement had fair-goers and...
South Dakota State Fair runs through Monday
South Dakota State Fair runs through Monday
South Dakota State Fair runs through Monday
YMCA holds ‘wall breaking’ for new community kitchen
YMCA holds ‘wall breaking’ for new community kitchen