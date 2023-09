SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An annual Downtown Sioux Falls competition is back for the month of September.

Tenley Schwartz from DTSF joined Dakota News Now to preview the third annual Downtown Pork Showdown.

Participating restaurants:

Blarney Stone Pub – Sioux Falls

Bread & Circus

Chef Lance’s on Phillips

Crawford’s

Holiday Inn Sioux Falls-City Centre

La Luna Café

Maribella Ristorante

MB Haskett Delicatessen

Minervas

Ode to Food and Drink

Papa Woody’s

PAve

Pizza Cheeks

R Wine Bar & Kitchen

Remedy Brewing Co.

Severance Brewing Co.

The WP

