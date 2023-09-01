Dacotah Prairie Museum says taxidermy exhibit is safe, will remain

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After it was announced that the Delbridge Museum of Natural History would be decommissioned, questions were raised in Aberdeen as well.

Last month, the Great Plains Zoo announced that the Delbridge taxidermy collection would be closed due to the possibility of hazardous chemicals. According to the zoo, prior to the 1980s, strong chemicals were used in the taxidermy process to preserve hides, and as the specimens in the Delbridge collection — harvested from the 1940s to 1970s — continue to age, there is a greater chance of chemical exposure.

That’s when questions started coming into the Dacotah Prairie Museum in Aberdeen.

“We did get some inquiries from the public, and I want to reassure everyone that our wildlife exhibit is safe. We work here in the building every day, so we also want to make sure that it is safe,” said Dacotah Prairie Museum Director Patricia Kendall.

The Hatterscheidt Wildlife Gallery has called the Dacotah Prairie Museum home for over 50 years. Most of the 40+ animals on display were donated by Aberdeen native Fred Hatterscheidt, a prominent businessman and big game hunter.

“Fred Hatterscheidt was an explorer. He traveled the world. He had meaningful experiences when he traveled, and he wanted to bring home these animals and share them with the people in Aberdeen,” said Kendall.

Hatterscheidt was one of the businessmen who donated the building that is now the Dacotah Prairie Museum to Brown County in 1970. His only stipulation was that his taxidermy collection was displayed. The animals were collected from the 1940s through the 1960s.

Previously, the collection was displayed as mounts, but when the Hatterscheidt Wildlife Gallery was remodeled years ago, the museum tested the exhibits to ensure they were safe.

“We’ve had testing done, and if you come to look, you’ll see that our animals are behind tall, glass barriers. You cannot have access to them. You cannot touch them. Also, we’ve made sure that our airflow is from the center of the room and not blowing from behind or over the animal mounts so that those particles are not airborne,” said Kendall.

Although the taxidermized animals come from all over the world, they serve an important educational purpose for the patrons of the Dacotah Prairie Museum.

“A lot of people have not had an opportunity, especially children, to see non-indigenous animals like we have here: the elephant, the tiger, the lion. So, for a lot of children, it’s very exciting, and for adults as well. When we have school tours, we talk about, why does this animal have long hair? Why does this animal have short hair? Is it because of their environment? We talk about camouflage. Why is the snowy owl white?” said Kendall.

While the Dacotah Prairie Museum has taken precautions to ensure they can keep the exhibit for decades to come, they don’t look down on other institutions for decommissioning similar exhibits for safety.

”As a cultural institution, we don’t judge the decisions of other cultural institutions because we don’t know what the story is. We don’t know what their reasoning is and we don’t know what their resources are. We would hope that if we made a decision and made it public that people would ask us why and not jump to conclusions,” said Kendall.

