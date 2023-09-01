Avera Medical Minute
Dakota News Now nominated for 4 Regional Emmy Awards

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now has been nominated for four Regional Emmy Awards by the Upper Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The Emmy Awards recognize achievement in various categories of news, sports, and other video programming.

Dakota News Now was nominated in four categories this year:

Overall Excellence

News Excellence

Breaking/Spot News - for our coverage of the Abortion Rights protest in downtown Sioux Falls last summer

News Special - Breaking the Stigma: A Dakota News Now Special Report

The Upper Midwest Emmy Awards Gala takes place Saturday, October 14 in Bloomington, Minnesota.

You can see the full list of nominees here.

