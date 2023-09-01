Dakota News Now’s Mark Ovenden inducted into Silver Circle Honor Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now’s Mark Ovenden is being honored for his decades of service to the Sioux Falls television market.

Ovenden is one of four people being inducted into the 2023 Upper Midwest Emmy Chapter’s Silver Circle Honor Society.

The honor is extended to those who have dedicated more than 25 years to the television industry.

Mark has always been a sports fan. Growing up in Boston, he often “called” the games that were played in the yard or driveway. It’s no wonder he made a career out of sports broadcasting.

Mark’s professional career started in Richmond, VA where he was a journalism major at the University of Richmond. During his senior year, Mark was hired as the weekend sports anchor at WTVR. From there, it was on to Rockford, IL, where he served as sports director for WIFR.

Mark moved to Sioux Falls in 1978 for what he thought would be a quick two-year stay at KSFY as sports director and play-by-play announcer. Nine years later, Mark started an advertising agency in Sioux Falls. Mark eventually covered sports for all three stations in Sioux Falls. He spent 24 years as sports director at KDLT until 2020, when the station merged with KSFY, the station where it all began. He’s served as sports director of Dakota News Now since 2020.

TV isn’t Mark’s only sports outlet. He also co-hosts Calling All Sports, a daily radio show heard on numerous stations throughout the region.

Sioux Falls has become home for Mark. He raised three sons here (Ryan, Nick, and Nate) and is now the proud grandpa to 10 grandchildren (5 boys, 5 girls) who all live in this area.

Mark loves what he does covering local and regional sports on a nightly basis and has had the good fortune to work with many great people during his time in South Dakota. But he says the stories he’s told and people he’s met, have made it a rewarding and enjoyable profession.

Mark has been named Sportscaster of the Year by the South Dakota Coaches Association, won numerous Sportscasts of the Year, received the Distinguished Service Award from the SDHSAA, and was recognized by the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association. In 2008, he was also honored with the prestigious Tom Brokaw Award from the South Dakota Broadcasters Association.

Mark also gives back to the community too. He has been involved with the Make A Wish Foundation and currently works with Junior Achievement on their 100 Holes of Golf event.

Mark is being honored alongside Dave Anderson (KBJR/KDLH - Duluth, MN), Steve Betchkal (Storytime w/ Steve & Micah - Eau Claire, WI) and Donna Smith (KCCI, Des Moines).

Mark and the other recipients will be honored during the Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Gala on Saturday, October 14th in the Twin Cities.

