Dakota State offense still offensive in home opening loss to UW-LaCrosse

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Return to a new home in the friendly confines of Madison wasn’t enough to wake the Dakota State Trojan offense from the doldrums that started with last week’s loss in Mitchell.

Only a late touchdown in the fourth quarter averted a shutout in the Trojans home opener as Dakota State fell to NCAA Division Three playoff participant UW-LaCrosse 31-6 on Thursday night at the Dan Beacom Track & Soccer Complex.

This was the Trojans first game in the new complex that they will call home this season as construction of their new football stadium continues.

Unfortunately coming home did nothing to help their anemic offense which was coming off just a 13-point effort at DWU in their 23-13 loss to the Tigers last week. DSU managed just nine total rushing yards and nine first downs for the game, throwing for 171 yards and turning the ball over once.

A 10-yard Brady Dannenbring touchdown pass to Shaun Crawford with 4:58 to play got the Trojans on the board, but the game was already far out of reach with the Eagles leading 31-0.

UW-LaCrosse had 516 total yards of offense, 329 through the air and 187 on the ground. Zach Weier went 7-9 for 133 yard and three touchdowns while Keyser Helterbrand was 12-18 for 196 yards and a score.

The Trojans begin North Star Athletic Association play next Saturday at Waldorf at 4:00 PM.

