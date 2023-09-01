Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Father gets dying wish granted by watching youngest son graduate high school

A high school student was honored at a special graduation ceremony so his dying father could watch him walk across the stage. (Source: WVLT)
By Sam Luther and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JELLICO, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A high school student in Tennessee took part in a special ceremony so his dying father could see him graduate.

Ewan Deane is a junior at Jellico High School and a lineman on the school’s football team.

And this week he was sporting a cap and gown for a special celebration.

He has nearly two years of school left, but he was able to take part in a special graduation event to fulfill a promise he made to his dad.

“The promise I made to him was that I would graduate and make something out of myself,” Deane said.

His father, Leon Deane, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year and said his dying wish was to see his youngest son walk across the stage and graduate.

“We talked about things I’d like to get done before this journey is over and him graduating was one of them,” Leon Deane said.

After the Deane family made the request to hold the ceremony, it took just a couple of days for the school to organize the graduation.

“I’m about as proud as I can be,” Leon Deane said while watching his son on stage.

According to the family, doctors told them that Leon Deane has a few months to live, which is why it was so important for him to see his son take part in the special graduation ceremony.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Henry teacher sentenced to prison for sexual contact with minor
Tzadik property tenants hold meeting to find solutions
Tzadik property tenants hold meeting to find solutions
Correctional officers worried about changes to weapon policies at State Pen
Correctional officers worried about changes to weapon policies at State Pen

Latest News

VR Game Truck Nebraska at the South Dakota State Fair
A cow grazes with wind farms in the background in rural Solano County, Calif., Wednesday, Aug....
Billionaires want to build a new city in rural California
This still image from bodycam video released by the Blendon Township Police on Friday, Sept. 1,...
GRAPHIC: Ta’Kiya Young’s family urges officer’s arrest after video shows him killing the pregnant Black woman
Guests enjoyed food from Southern Perfection BBQ and Krazy Concessions while listening to music...
Final Fridays on the Plaza caps of a summer of music, food and community
Final Fridays on the Plaza caps of a summer of music, food and community