High flying Mustang passing attack rallies to win at Minot State

MINOT, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Southwest Minnesota State football team opened the 2023 season with a come-from-behind 28-23 victory over Minot State on Thursday night at Herb Parker Stadium.

SMSU trailed 17-0 late in the first half before scoring 28 straight points to defeat MSU for the seventh straight time.

Trailing 17-14 late in the game, SMSU took its first lead of the game as Marcus Martin connected with Peter Osman for a 26-yard touchdown with 3:07 remaining in the game.

The SMSU defense then forced MSU to turn the ball over on downs on the ensuing possession at the MSU 37-yard line. Donald Austin, who finished with a game-high 154 yards rushing, broke free for a 37-yard touchdown run to seal the victory.

Martin, which earned his first victory in the fifth career start, completed 13 of 28 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns. Osman caught four passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Austin closed the game with 154 yards rushing on 26 carries and a touchdown.

Josiah Hedensten, who amassed 12 tackles, led the SMSU defense, which forced two turnovers in the second half. Hunter Bohannon added a forced fumble and recovered a fumble in the final 30 minutes.

SMSU returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 9, hosting nationally ranked Bemidji State for the annual Ag Bowl, presented by Ralco, with kickoff slated for 5 p.m.

