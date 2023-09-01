Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Hills-Beaver Creek & Luverne kick off season with victories

Patriots top Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 51-6, Cardinals hang on against Worthington 25-20
Patriots beat Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 51-6, Cardinals top Worthington 25-20
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLS & LUVERNE, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota High School Football season kicked off on Thursday night across the Land of a Thousand Lakes. Click on the video for to watch local highlights from:

-Hills-Beaver Creek’s 51-6 victory over Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda

-Luverne’s 25-20 win over Worthington

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
One killed in car versus semi crash near Wagner
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Tzadik property tenants hold meeting to find solutions
Tzadik property tenants hold meeting to find solutions

Latest News

Bemidji State runs past Northern State for a touchdown in college football action
Northern State dominated at Bemidji State
SDSU's Griffin Wilde hauls in a touchdown during their win over Western Oregon
Jackrabbits begin FCS Championship defense with win over Western Oregon
South Dakota Coyote football team warms up at Missouri
Coyotes fall in opener at Missouri
Pride of the Dakotas director Kevin Kessler talked with Dakota News Now about how the band has...
Pride of the Dakotas all set for 2023 football season