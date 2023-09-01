Hills-Beaver Creek & Luverne kick off season with victories
Patriots top Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 51-6, Cardinals hang on against Worthington 25-20
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HILLS & LUVERNE, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota High School Football season kicked off on Thursday night across the Land of a Thousand Lakes. Click on the video for to watch local highlights from:
-Hills-Beaver Creek’s 51-6 victory over Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda
-Luverne’s 25-20 win over Worthington
