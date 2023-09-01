LifeLight Festival returns to Sioux Falls Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s bounced around to several different locations, but five years ago was the last time a LifeLight festival took place. This weekend it makes a triumphant return to Sioux Falls.

“When we set out to do something 18 months ago, we wanted to do something like it’s never been done before. It’s not like being out at the farm it’s not being at Wild Water West or even the fairgrounds years ago,” LifeLight CEO Josh Brewer said.

Having volunteered since the early 2000s, Brewer holds a deep connection to the history of this festival.

“I grew up here in Sioux Falls and we grew up remembering the great days of the festival. Now that I have daughters, my oldest daughter is 14 she remembers some of those later years, but my younger two daughters don’t, and I want to bring this experience for them and for the rest of the new people who have moved here to Sioux Falls,” Brewer said.

Thousands are expected to attend this year’s concert, in its brand-new location at 8th and Railroad.

“There are people that live here in the downtown area of the community that would never be able to make it to the outskirts of town, and we wanted to put it in a place where everyone would be able to come everyone would have access to it,” Brewer said.

It remains a festival like no other with absolutely no cost for those in attendance.

”It’s free for one purpose we don’t want anybody to have a reason to not come, and we are able to offer it for free because we have so many faithful donors that give to this cause,” Brewer said.

For now, there’s no guarantee that LifeLight will return next year, but the organizers are waiting in anticipation to see the impact of Sunday’s gathering.

”We want to see the ramifications of what an event in a community like this can do for many years to come. So we hope to continue in whatever way possible,” Brewer said.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.