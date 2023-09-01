Avera Medical Minute
Man arrested for vehicle theft identified as suspect in august casino robbery

New charges have been brought against a Harrisburg man already behind bars.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New charges have been brought against a Harrisburg man already behind bars.

41-year-old Nathan Eiesland was arrested earlier this week for the theft of several cars in Sioux Falls and now he’s been charged in connection to a robbery at a Sioux Falls casino that happened on August 15.

Authorities said Eiesland tried entering the business with his face covered but was denied entry. The clerk later let him in after he removed the face cover and police said he then proceeded to rob the casino after brandishing a handgun.

