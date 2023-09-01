Avera Medical Minute
Medical helicopter makes emergency landing in Lincoln Co.

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUDSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A medical helicopter had to make an emergency landing on Friday morning near rural Hudson after experiencing mechanical issues.

At 7:00 a.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol responded to the area of 296th Street and 481st Avenue where the aircraft had landed safely onto a gravel driveway.

No patients were on board and no crew members were hurt. The aircraft was repaired on the scene and was able to fly away not long after.

