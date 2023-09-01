Mobile home in Clark destroyed after couch fire

CLARK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Clark Police Department, three children are safe but their home is a total loss after a couch fire on Thursday.

Authorities were called to a residence at 2:30 p.m. after a child called 911 to report a couch fire. The child and their two younger siblings exited the home uninjured and the fire spread through half of the mobile home.

Investigations revealed a candle was near the couch that caught on fire. The home is considered a total loss.

