Mobile home in Clark destroyed after couch fire
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLARK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Clark Police Department, three children are safe but their home is a total loss after a couch fire on Thursday.
Authorities were called to a residence at 2:30 p.m. after a child called 911 to report a couch fire. The child and their two younger siblings exited the home uninjured and the fire spread through half of the mobile home.
Investigations revealed a candle was near the couch that caught on fire. The home is considered a total loss.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.