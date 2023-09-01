Northern State dominated at Bemidji State
Wolves fall at 11th-ranked Beavers 49-13
BEMIDJI, MN (Dakota News Now) - 2023 opened for the Northern State University football team on the road at No. 11 Bemidji State Thursday evening, with the Wolves falling 49-13. The Beavers scored in each of the four quarters, while the Wolves tallied touchdowns in the first and third. THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 13, BSU 49
Records: NSU 0-1, BSU 1-0
Attendance: N/A
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Bemidji State scored two touchdowns early in the first via rushes by Ali Mohamed
- Anthony Vespo connected with Dewaylon Ingram for the Wolves first touchdown of the season a 59-yard reception at 4:51 in the first
- The Beavers responded within the 4-minute mark, scoring their third touchdown of the evening, a 35-yard pass
- BSU added 15 more points in the second quarter, taking a 36-6 halftime lead
- Ingram and Colton Hackel opened the second half scoring for either team with a 7-yard receiving touchdown at 5:17 in the third
- It was all Bemidji State from there on out, as the Beavers added two field goals in the fourth, closing out the 49-13 victory
- The Wolves recorded a game high 306 yards passing, while the Beavers led in rushing yards, total offense, and first downs
- The Northern quarterbacks threw four interceptions in the loss and suffered three sacks
- NSU converted on just 5-of-18 third downs and 3-of-5 fourth downs, scoring once in two chances in the red-zone
- Ingram led the contest with 187 receiving yards, averaging 20.8 yards per reception with two touchdowns
- Charlie Larson led the Northern State defense with a game high 12 tackles and recorded 2.5 of the teams four tackles for a loss
- In the return game, Dakota Larson notched 26 yards on kick returns and Brett Brenton added 14 yards on punt returns
- Ethan Barnett averaged 33.3 yards per punt with a 64-yard long and Wade James hit 1-of-2 point after attempts
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Anthony Vespo: 170 yards, 1 touchdown, 59-yard long
- Colton Hackel: 136 yards, 1 touchdown, 35-yard long
- Dewaylon Ingram: 187 yards, 20.8 yards per reception, 2 touchdowns
- Charlie Larson: 12 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss
- Trevor Johnson: 1 interception, 2 tackles
UP NEXT
Northern State hosts Minnesota Duluth from Dacotah Bank Stadium next Saturday in their 2023 home opener. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. between the Wolves and Bulldogs.
