Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Northern State dominated at Bemidji State

Wolves fall at 11th-ranked Beavers 49-13
Wolves fall 49-13 in opener
By Zach Borg and Northern State Athletics
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEMIDJI, MN (Dakota News Now) - 2023 opened for the Northern State University football team on the road at No. 11 Bemidji State Thursday evening, with the Wolves falling 49-13. The Beavers scored in each of the four quarters, while the Wolves tallied touchdowns in the first and third. THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 13, BSU 49

Records: NSU 0-1, BSU 1-0

Attendance: N/A 

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Bemidji State scored two touchdowns early in the first via rushes by Ali Mohamed
  • Anthony Vespo connected with Dewaylon Ingram for the Wolves first touchdown of the season a 59-yard reception at 4:51 in the first
  • The Beavers responded within the 4-minute mark, scoring their third touchdown of the evening, a 35-yard pass
  • BSU added 15 more points in the second quarter, taking a 36-6 halftime lead
  • Ingram and Colton Hackel opened the second half scoring for either team with a 7-yard receiving touchdown at 5:17 in the third
  • It was all Bemidji State from there on out, as the Beavers added two field goals in the fourth, closing out the 49-13 victory
  • The Wolves recorded a game high 306 yards passing, while the Beavers led in rushing yards, total offense, and first downs
  • The Northern quarterbacks threw four interceptions in the loss and suffered three sacks
  • NSU converted on just 5-of-18 third downs and 3-of-5 fourth downs, scoring once in two chances in the red-zone
  • Ingram led the contest with 187 receiving yards, averaging 20.8 yards per reception with two touchdowns
  • Charlie Larson led the Northern State defense with a game high 12 tackles and recorded 2.5 of the teams four tackles for a loss
  • In the return game, Dakota Larson notched 26 yards on kick returns and Brett Brenton added 14 yards on punt returns
  • Ethan Barnett averaged 33.3 yards per punt with a 64-yard long and Wade James hit 1-of-2 point after attempts

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT

Northern State hosts Minnesota Duluth from Dacotah Bank Stadium next Saturday in their 2023 home opener. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. between the Wolves and Bulldogs.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
One killed in car versus semi crash near Wagner
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Tzadik property tenants hold meeting to find solutions
Tzadik property tenants hold meeting to find solutions

Latest News

SDSU's Griffin Wilde hauls in a touchdown during their win over Western Oregon
Jackrabbits begin FCS Championship defense with win over Western Oregon
South Dakota Coyote football team warms up at Missouri
Coyotes fall in opener at Missouri
Hills-Beaver Creek Football Stadium
Hills-Beaver Creek & Luverne kick off season with victories
Pride of the Dakotas director Kevin Kessler talked with Dakota News Now about how the band has...
Pride of the Dakotas all set for 2023 football season