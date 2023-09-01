Northern State dominated at Bemidji State

BEMIDJI, MN (Dakota News Now) - 2023 opened for the Northern State University football team on the road at No. 11 Bemidji State Thursday evening, with the Wolves falling 49-13. The Beavers scored in each of the four quarters, while the Wolves tallied touchdowns in the first and third. THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 13, BSU 49

Records: NSU 0-1, BSU 1-0

Attendance: N/A

HOW IT HAPPENED

Bemidji State scored two touchdowns early in the first via rushes by Ali Mohamed

Anthony Vespo connected with Dewaylon Ingram for the Wolves first touchdown of the season a 59-yard reception at 4:51 in the first

The Beavers responded within the 4-minute mark, scoring their third touchdown of the evening, a 35-yard pass

BSU added 15 more points in the second quarter, taking a 36-6 halftime lead

Ingram and Colton Hackel opened the second half scoring for either team with a 7-yard receiving touchdown at 5:17 in the third

It was all Bemidji State from there on out, as the Beavers added two field goals in the fourth, closing out the 49-13 victory

The Wolves recorded a game high 306 yards passing, while the Beavers led in rushing yards, total offense, and first downs

The Northern quarterbacks threw four interceptions in the loss and suffered three sacks

NSU converted on just 5-of-18 third downs and 3-of-5 fourth downs, scoring once in two chances in the red-zone

Ingram led the contest with 187 receiving yards, averaging 20.8 yards per reception with two touchdowns

Charlie Larson led the Northern State defense with a game high 12 tackles and recorded 2.5 of the teams four tackles for a loss

In the return game, Dakota Larson notched 26 yards on kick returns and Brett Brenton added 14 yards on punt returns

Ethan Barnett averaged 33.3 yards per punt with a 64-yard long and Wade James hit 1-of-2 point after attempts

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT

Northern State hosts Minnesota Duluth from Dacotah Bank Stadium next Saturday in their 2023 home opener. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. between the Wolves and Bulldogs.

