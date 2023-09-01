OYO: Pests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Doug and Aaron are talking about how to handle pests in your yard and garden.

Doug says rabbits are one of the biggest pests in this part of the country. To get the rabbits under control, you can trap and release them, but more will move in. You can buy repellents to ward off rabbits and other rodents, but you have to switch it up every so often so the pests don’t get used to just one repellent.

Ants are another big pest that can cause mounds in your yard or destroy some of your plants. You can pick up an ant killer to hand them and save your plants.

There are a number of ways to handle other insects, such as Japanese beetles. You can always pick up an organic product to handle these pests. If you decide to use an insecticide, make sure you use it late in the day so it doesn’t hurt the bee population.

