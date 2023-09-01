Plenty of fun to be had at the South Dakota State Fair

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair kicked off on Thursday in Huron and runs through Labor Day with a jam-packed schedule of events and all kinds of fair food.

Brian Allen spent Friday evening in Huron to get a preview of the sights, sounds, and flavors of the South Dakota State Fair.

Brian spoke with Miss South Dakota Miranda O’Bryann, who was also Miss State Fair 2022 about her mission to grow literacy rates in the state.

Carolyn Lantz from Aussie Kingdom showed off some Australian animals that are on display and performing educational shows at the fair.

Michael Dale from VR Game Truck Nebraska joined Dakota News Now to talk about a fun new attraction that lets visitors get out of the sun to play some virtual reality games.

John Morley with Morley’s Maple Syrup chatted with Brian about why he traveled from Wisconsin to be a part of the South Dakota State Fair.

Brian spoke with comic ventriloquist Joe Gandelman and his puppet John, who are performing at the fair and mingling with fairgoers.

Brian caught up with Chuck Langner, who has attended the South Dakota State Fair every year for the last 60 years.

