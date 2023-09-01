Avera Medical Minute
Staying Hot this Weekend

Triple Digit Highs for Some
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re looking at a hot day around the region with high temperatures getting up into the 90s for most of us. It will be a little breezy in the east still with wind gusts around 30 mph. Any lingering wildfire smoke should fully clear today. If you’re heading to any football games tonight, it will be very warm at kickoff with temperatures barely dipping into the 80s.

Over the weekend, highs will be in the mid to upper 90s for most of us with triple digit highs for some, especially on Sunday. It looks like we should stay dry over the weekend. In fact, Labor Day is not only looking sunny and dry, but toasty with highs in the 90s for most of us. There will be a slight chance for some light rain in western South Dakota by Labor Day evening.

The rest of next week is looking pretty hot and dry. Highs will be in the mid 90s for most of us. We could definitely see some upper 90s out west. It looks like the dry weather will stick around, too. Our only chance of rain will be at the end of next week.

