USD Mental Health Coordinator helping student-athletes

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Being a student-athlete is no easy task, it’s almost like a full-time job for those students on top of their classes and homework. That can bring with it a lot of stress and expectations, a struggle that many student-athletes face.

The need for mental health access for student-athletes hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Tanner Peterson, a new face on the University of South Dakota campus, is there to do just that. The Wisconsin native said he’s had his own battle with mental health issues and wants to help student-athletes batting the same struggles.

“I think going through that experience showed me that, ‘Okay, I’m going to school for this. This is what it’s like to be a client. This helps, this matters.’ I have an improved life because of it,” Peterson said.

He’s joining USD’s athletic department as its Student-Athlete Mental Health Coordinator, acting as a therapist and counselor for all Coyote athletes.

While he’s only been in Vermillion for a couple of weeks, he’s settling in.

“I feel like I’m falling more in love with the city of Vermillion, the campus, every single day,” Peterson said.

Peterson said student-athletes struggle more often with mental health challenges than other students on campus. And without support, it can be hard for them to accomplish their goals in the classroom and in competition.

“Those needs need to be met. If they’re not met, we need to find ways to meet them. And that’s my goal here, is to help provide them with the space where they can lean into that unique experience. Maybe I may not be able to resonate with everything, but let’s have a space where they can process about it,” Peterson said.

Peterson hopes that in the future, mental health access for student-athletes isn’t something new, but common at colleges and universities across the country.

“The goal is to in the future, whether it be here or at other universities, that this is just another part of being a student-athlete. You have mental health resources, specifically for your unique experience,” Peterson said.

