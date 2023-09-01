Vigil held to honor lives lost to overdose, prevent more tragedies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday was recognized as International Overdose Awareness Day. Many gathered in Sioux Falls to commemorate the day as speakers shared stories and provided education and training with Narcan.

The Arc of Dreams was lit purple, a symbolic color to represent those affected by drug overdoses. Every day, around 300 lives are lost in the US from an overdose and that number has been steadily rising in recent years. This epidemic is not new but needs to be addressed now more than ever.

On pill could be the cause of heartbreaking loss and change lives forever. The coordinator of Thursday’s vigil, Melissa Flynn, lost her stepson to an overdose in 2018. She didn’t hesitate to get involved in prevention and awareness.

“Even at Nicholas’ funeral, I was asking my pastor, ‘How can I help? I need to do something to try to prevent this from happening to other families,’ Flynn said.

Tish Kalla lost her son, Justin, last year. She found him lying unconscious in her home. He had been making progress but still battled his addiction behind closed doors. He was an athlete, a mathematician, a friend, a brother, and a son.

“I think it is important to share the story so that people can understand that it can be anyone,” Kall said. “It can be your best friend. It can be your neighbor. It can be your coworker. It can be anybody.”

Raising awareness of the epidemic and honoring those who were gone too soon were not the only efforts put into the event. Substance use disorder sometimes carries a stigma. Working to remove that stigma will take some work, but organizers say that it could make a difference.

“Substance use disorder and what it looks like for getting help, it’s not as easy as just quit and it’s not as easy as maybe a one-time treatment, and sometimes it’s not as easy as a replacement therapy that we can use, too,” said “Dr. Mo” Dittberner, CEO of Straight Up Care. “Knowing that everyone is different, everybody goes through different things, and that their path may look different, it can really help save lives.”

Finding help is crucial and it’s a step of courage. There are many resources available for people to reach out to so that they can be alive to tell their stories. Behind every addiction is not a substance, but a person fighting for their life.

“I think it’s important to remember not only the way someone died but also to honor the way they lived,” Kalla said. “I think it’s important not only to have awareness, but to recognize that it’s not the addiction and it’s not that manner of death, but these are also people with a story and life and people who love them.”

There are plenty of resources locally and nationally for those who are struggling with substance use disorder.

Some resources include:

-Emily’s Hope

-Avera Addiction Care Center

-The Link

-Volunteers of America Prevention Resource Center

-Prairie View Prevention Services, Inc

