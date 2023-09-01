Washington Pavilion’s Cinedome, planetarium open this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion celebrated the reopening of its Wells Fargo Cinedome and Sweetman Planetarium on Thursday, ahead of their opening this weekend.

Both will be free to the public from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday with the official launch event on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The facility features new video projection, dome screens and upgraded audio and lighting.

“When we open up to the public, this will truly be one of the best planetariums in the United States,” said President and CEO Darrin Smith. “First and foremost, that’s the biggest difference. And the programming is going to be just incredible. And the way that technology has advanced, the stuff we will be able to show, this so much better.”

The project was made possible through a more than $2 million gift from the Sweetman family.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.