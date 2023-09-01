Work begins on downtown Sioux Falls parking garage mural

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Work on what’s set to be the largest mural in South Dakota began this week in downtown Sioux Falls.

The new mural was designed with the goal of making the space colorful and representing the city. The city worked with artist Walter Portz to find a design that was the right fit.

“The space is a little awkward, but to have something bright downtown and feel safe and uplifting ideally, that’s what we are going for,” Portz said.

Painting for the mural will continue over the next few weeks.

Mayor Paul TenHaken and artist Walter Portz spoke Wednesday morning about a piece of public art planned for a parking ramp on the E. 10th St. (City of Sioux Falls)

