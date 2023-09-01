Work begins on downtown Sioux Falls parking garage mural
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Work on what’s set to be the largest mural in South Dakota began this week in downtown Sioux Falls.
The new mural was designed with the goal of making the space colorful and representing the city. The city worked with artist Walter Portz to find a design that was the right fit.
“The space is a little awkward, but to have something bright downtown and feel safe and uplifting ideally, that’s what we are going for,” Portz said.
Painting for the mural will continue over the next few weeks.
