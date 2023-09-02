Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Country Apple Orchard holding opening weekend celebration

Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg holding opening weekend celebration
Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg holding opening weekend celebration(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fall staple in the Sioux Falls area kicked off its opening weekend on Friday.

The Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg has been providing a family-friendly fall experience since 1984 and their Fall Festivals run every weekend until the end of October.

Some attractions at the Country Apple Orchard include a sand castle tire mountain, a zip line course, a hay bale maze, and a petting zoo.

“It’s an exciting time of year, I love fall, it’s one of my favorites,” said the manager of the apple orchard, Amber Halverson. “Just watching the kids and their families hanging out and bouncing on the pillows and the corn pit, the energy out here is just amazing.”

With the extreme heat, hours of operation for the pumpkin patch and country store are 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Fall Festival on Sunday will be from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Regular hours are Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
The Hatterscheidt Wildlife Gallery has called the Dacotah Prairie Museum home for over 50 years.
Dacotah Prairie Museum says taxidermy exhibit is safe, will remain
New charges have been brought against a Harrisburg man already behind bars.
Man arrested for vehicle theft identified as suspect in August casino robbery
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts double header Friday, September 1
Medical helicopter makes emergency landing in Lincoln Co.
Medical helicopter makes emergency landing in Lincoln Co.

Latest News

Crash graphic
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle crash near Madison
Lake Area Technical College announced Erin Brockovich will be the featured speaker as part of...
Erin Brockovich to speak at Lake Area Technical College in October
“The DEX is a state-of-the-art facility that will position us to better compete for national...
Lt. Governor Rhoden opens Dakota Events CompleX at South Dakota State Fair
Photo by Shuttershock
On China trade, South Dakota farmers face an ‘uneasy balance’