Country Apple Orchard holding opening weekend celebration

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fall staple in the Sioux Falls area kicked off its opening weekend on Friday.

The Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg has been providing a family-friendly fall experience since 1984 and their Fall Festivals run every weekend until the end of October.

Some attractions at the Country Apple Orchard include a sand castle tire mountain, a zip line course, a hay bale maze, and a petting zoo.

“It’s an exciting time of year, I love fall, it’s one of my favorites,” said the manager of the apple orchard, Amber Halverson. “Just watching the kids and their families hanging out and bouncing on the pillows and the corn pit, the energy out here is just amazing.”

With the extreme heat, hours of operation for the pumpkin patch and country store are 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Fall Festival on Sunday will be from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Regular hours are Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

