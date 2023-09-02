DEVELOPING: No injuries after shots fired in downtown Sioux Falls

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after several shots were fired in downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday morning.

According to Sgt. Wilson with the Sioux Falls Police Department, around 2:30 a.m., an officer on patrol heard several gunshots in the area of 10th Street and Phillips Avenue and people were seen fleeing from the area.

Officers were able to confirm shots were fired, but no injuries were reported. Early investigations indicate shots were fired into the air.

While investigating, officers discovered a few handguns stashed in the area including in a garbage can and under a car, but they don’t know which one was fired in the incident.

The identity of the shooter has not been confirmed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and more information is expected.

Stay with Dakota News Now for updates to this developing story.

