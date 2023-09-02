Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Erin Brockovich to speak at Lake Area Technical College in October

Lake Area Technical College announced Erin Brockovich will be the featured speaker as part of...
Lake Area Technical College announced Erin Brockovich will be the featured speaker as part of the 21st Feuerstein Series on October 9.(PRNewswire)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lake Area Technical College announced Erin Brockovich will be the featured speaker as part of the 21st Feuerstein Series on October 9.

Brockovich is known for building a lawsuit against a utility company for groundwater contamination in 1993, and her story was adapted into an award-winning film in 2000 starring Julia Roberts.

Tickets for the Feuerstein Series are available online at LakeAreaTech.edu or by calling the LATC Foundation office.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
The Hatterscheidt Wildlife Gallery has called the Dacotah Prairie Museum home for over 50 years.
Dacotah Prairie Museum says taxidermy exhibit is safe, will remain
New charges have been brought against a Harrisburg man already behind bars.
Man arrested for vehicle theft identified as suspect in August casino robbery
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts double header Friday, September 1
Medical helicopter makes emergency landing in Lincoln Co.
Medical helicopter makes emergency landing in Lincoln Co.

Latest News

“The DEX is a state-of-the-art facility that will position us to better compete for national...
Lt. Governor Rhoden opens Dakota Events CompleX at South Dakota State Fair
Photo by Shuttershock
On China trade, South Dakota farmers face an ‘uneasy balance’
File Graphic
DEVELOPING: No injuries after shots fired in downtown Sioux Falls
Scott Korsten with South Dakota Salutes joined Dakota News Now to discuss the upcoming...
South Dakota Salutes holding 8th annual Appreciation Shooting Competition