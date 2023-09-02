Erin Brockovich to speak at Lake Area Technical College in October

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lake Area Technical College announced Erin Brockovich will be the featured speaker as part of the 21st Feuerstein Series on October 9.

Brockovich is known for building a lawsuit against a utility company for groundwater contamination in 1993, and her story was adapted into an award-winning film in 2000 starring Julia Roberts.

Tickets for the Feuerstein Series are available online at LakeAreaTech.edu or by calling the LATC Foundation office.

