Erin Brockovich to speak at Lake Area Technical College in October
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lake Area Technical College announced Erin Brockovich will be the featured speaker as part of the 21st Feuerstein Series on October 9.
Brockovich is known for building a lawsuit against a utility company for groundwater contamination in 1993, and her story was adapted into an award-winning film in 2000 starring Julia Roberts.
Tickets for the Feuerstein Series are available online at LakeAreaTech.edu or by calling the LATC Foundation office.
