FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Volga!

VOLGA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Football Friday is turning up the heat.

And we’re not just talking about the temperature!

Week two features a big showdown in Class 11B in Volga where defending State Champion Elk Point-Jefferson, ranked second, visits third ranked Sioux Valley with both teams off to dominating 2-0 starts.

That’s where Zach Borg and the Dakota News Now Football Friday Tailgate Tour have parked for our third stop of the season. Click on the video viewers above to check out our live previews featuring pregame interviews with EPJ head coach Jake Terry, Sioux Valley head coach Dan Hughes and our Dakota News Now Sports Pooch’s Pick!

