FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 2 (9-1-23)

Featuring 16 games from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!
Featuring highlights from 16 games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!
By Mark Ovenden, Zach Borg, Cooper Seamer and Cordell Wright
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mother Nature turned up the heat across the Upper Midwest and the number of games across Dakota News Now’s Football Friday coverage area is turned up to maximum now that Minnesota has kicked off its season!

Click on the video viewer to watch our third show, commercially uninterrupted and in its entirety, which is jam packed with results, scores and FUN from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota featuring highlights from 16 games:

-O’Gorman @ Roosevelt

-Jefferson vs. Washington

-Brookings @ Pierre

-Aberdeen @ Tea

-Belle Fourche @ Dell Rapids

-West Central @ Sioux Falls Christian

-Canton @ Beresford

-Lennox @ Vermillion

-Elk Point-Jefferson @ Sioux Valley

-Custer @ Tri-Valley

-Parkston @ Wolsey-Wessington

-Warner @ Ipswich

-Canistota @ Viborg-Hurley

-Avon @ Freeman Academy/Marion/Freeman

-Lawton-Bronson @ West Lyon

-Blue Earth @ Pipestone

