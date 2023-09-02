Avera Medical Minute
Lt. Governor Rhoden opens Dakota Events CompleX at South Dakota State Fair

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden, alongside the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, officially opened the Dakota Events Complex (DEX) at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron.

“The DEX is a state-of-the-art facility that will position us to better compete for national rodeo and equestrian events. It will provide the city of Huron and the entire state of South Dakota with new opportunities,” said Lt. Governor Rhoden. “Out of adversity, we have found opportunity to grow. The DEX will be a special place. I can’t wait to see all of the memories that families, friends, visitors, and fairgoers will make right here.”

In October 2020, a fire destroyed the State Fair Open Class Beef Complex. No people or animals were injured, but the building was considered a total loss.

Governor Noem announced the DEX project in her 2020 Budget Address with a plan to build a new and improved complex.

The DEX is a 150,000-square-foot open-concept facility that can house up to 2,000 head of cattle and allows for indoor rodeos, equestrian events, and livestock exhibitions.

