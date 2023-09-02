One dead, three injured in two-vehicle crash near Madison

LAKE COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person has died and three people sustained various injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning near Madison.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz was traveling east on South Dakota Highway 81 about 12 miles west of Madison when it entered the oncoming lane of travel and collided with a westbound Ford F-250.

The 83-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead on the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The 22-year-old female driver of the Ford was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt.

Two 21-year-old male passengers sustained minor injuries, one of them was wearing a seatbelt.

A third 21-year-old male passenger sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Names have not been released pending family notification.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and all information released is preliminary.

